Glow Ferris wheel on Grand Parade to open to the public this week

The Ferris wheel which has become a central part of the Christmas season in Cork has been erected on Grand Parade and will be ready to open to the public later this week.

The 32m wheel will reopen on Wednesday, December 2. It will remain open subject to public health guidelines throughout the Christmas season.

Every year the wheel transforms the skyline and offers unparalleled views of the surrounding area. This year is no different, and it will remain in situ on Grand Parade until January 10.

It will operate daily from 12 noon to 9pm. However, it will, of course, be closed on Christmas Day, and will close at 6pm on both Christmas eve and New Year’s Eve.

Stringent Covid-19 measures will be in place at the Panoramic Wheel which include:

Online booking

Contact tracing

Social distancing measures in the vicinity of the wheel

Sanitising at point of payment, entry and exit

Each 'bubble' allocated their own wheel car

Daily staff screening, and face coverings for wheel attendants

Wheel cars disinfected after every use

Frequent decontamination of high frequency touchpoints eg.handrails

To book online visit: panoramicwheel.ie/online-bookings