Mon, 30 Nov, 2020 - 10:36

Glow Ferris wheel on Grand Parade to open to the public this week

Assembly of the Glow Cork Ferris Wheel began at the weekend on Grand Parade. The popular attraction marks the beginning of the festive season for many each year and draws large crowds to into the city centre to enjoy the views of the decorated streets around Cork.

Sarah O’Dwyer

The Ferris wheel which has become a central part of the Christmas season in Cork has been erected on Grand Parade and will be ready to open to the public later this week.

The 32m wheel will reopen on Wednesday, December 2. It will remain open subject to public health guidelines throughout the Christmas season.

Every year the wheel transforms the skyline and offers unparalleled views of the surrounding area. This year is no different, and it will remain in situ on Grand Parade until January 10.

It will operate daily from 12 noon to 9pm. However, it will, of course, be closed on Christmas Day, and will close at 6pm on both Christmas eve and New Year’s Eve.

Stringent Covid-19 measures will be in place at the Panoramic Wheel which include:

  • Online booking 
  • Contact tracing 
  • Social distancing measures in the vicinity of the wheel 
  • Sanitising at point of payment, entry and exit 
  • Each 'bubble' allocated their own wheel car 
  • Daily staff screening, and face coverings for wheel attendants 
  • Wheel cars disinfected after every use 
  • Frequent decontamination of high frequency touchpoints eg.handrails 

To book online visit: panoramicwheel.ie/online-bookings

