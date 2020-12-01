Cork County Council secures over €7m in funding for roads projects in two Cork towns

Cork County Council has secured over €7 million in funding to deliver key infrastructure projects in Carrigaline and Kanturk.

The council has secured €6.4 million from the Department of Housing, Local Government & Heritage, under the Urban Regeneration & Development Fund, for the delivery of the Carrigaline Western Relief Road, which will support the sustainable development of the town centre and surrounds, in line with the objectives of the National Planning Framework and National Development Plan.

Cork County Council has stated that they will appoint a contractor for the main works soon, "with the expectation of commencing construction in early 2021 and completion within 18 months of starting".

The Western Relief Road will be 750m in length and will include a new bridge to cross the Owenboy River.

Meanwhile, Cork County Council has also secured €743,400 from the Department of Community and Rural Development, under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund, to deliver the Kanturk Link Road, in a bid to relieve traffic congestion and allow for the ongoing development of the town.

The council has stated that they have already begun receiving tenders and they intend to appoint a contractor soon "with construction expected to commence in early 2021 and see completion within nine months of starting".

The 410m link road will include cycle lanes and footpaths to improve accessibility and enhance road safety for all road users.

The County Mayor, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley welcomed the developments.

"The communities of Kanturk and Carrigaline will see huge benefits from these projects, alleviating congestion, improving safety and supporting the future developments of their towns.

"These benefits will not only enhance the social, business and community life of Carrigaline and Kanturk residents, but also the surrounding communities that these towns serve.

"This is fantastic news for Cork County, and I am delighted to welcome its announcement," she said.

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey added:

"Covering the largest Local Authority Area in the country, Cork County Council is committed to supporting the development of our diverse towns and villages, urban and rural alike.

"These significant projects address the individual needs of the towns in which they will be undertaken, and will support the development of their surrounding environs, enabling sustainable growth in community and economic activity long into the future."