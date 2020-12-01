Cork toy store manager says supplies are good, but shop early if purchasing online

The manager of a Cork toy store has said while they do not currently have any issues with toy supply, he would encourage people to buy their Christmas toys while they can if purchasing goods online.

Val Byrne, who manages Toy Town in Northpoint Business Park, Blackpool was speaking as they prepared to open their doors this morning after being closed to the public for the past six weeks.

The toy store manager said they operated a call and collect service over the lockdown which kept them busy, but they were looking forward to opening up to the public today.

Mr Byrne said they had been contacted by some anxious parents calling looking for toys and said that they bought in most of the popular toys in September/October and they had a good level of stock in store.

“We ran out of Paw Patrol in lockdown one, but we got it back in and play kitchens also have been restocked.”

Mr Byrne said he was happy with the shop at the moment and felt able to meet demand.

“There was a rush in October, but we have been able to restock our shelves. I’m happy with the shop."

He added: “Everything is coming in. We are generally OK, we have a lot of the popular toys in stock but of course you can’t get all the stuff, all the time.”

Speaking about what is popular this year, Mr Byrne said the remote control battle hunters were very popular with the boys and the Barbie camper van was a big hit with the girls. Mr Byrne said Bruder farm toys were also doing very well and LOL dolls were also very popular.

The toy store manager said that anyone who is struggling to find an item in-store can also try the World of Wonder website.

“If you can’t find it in-store, go to the World of Wonder website, they are working hard to fill orders, but my advice is don’t leave it too late. The courier drivers are extremely busy, so get website orders in early.”

Reopening this morning, Mr Bryne said they will have someone on the door, ensuring they don’t exceed maximum capacity in-store and follow all health and safety guidelines.

Mr Byrne said they would be operating longer hours to deal with demand and adhere to the health and safety standards.

Smyths Toystores in Cork are also opening later than normal with their Maylor Street store staying open until 9pm and their Kinsale Road store open until 11pm, Monday to Thursday throughout December.