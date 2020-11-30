New unit to tackle cyber crime by organised gangs to be set up in Cork 

A NEW unit to tackle cyber crime by organised crime gangs is to be set up in Cork city in the coming months.

The unit is expected to be based in Anglesea Street and will be one of four such hubs across the country. The others will be in Wexford, Mullingar and Galway.

A garda spokesman said: “The Garda National Cybercrime Bureau (GNCCB) is currently in the process of internal recruitment to recruit members with the pre requisite skills and academic qualifications to join the existing, highly skilled team. An Garda Síochána intends to establish four Cyber satellite hubs in Wexford, Cork, Galway and Mullingar, and while some of the new staff will be allocated to these hubs they will remain under the direction of GNCCB, to ensure consistent levels of service are provided.” Recruitment will also involve civilians, with a focus on technical experts to help the force crack the cyber expertise of organised crime gangs.

The spokesman said: “In 2021, An Garda Síochána intends to recruit civilian technician grade staff, to work in our digital forensics and cybercrime investigations units. This specific targeted recruitment of highly skilled civilian staff is unprecedented in its scale in An Garda Siochana.” Members of the GNCCB conduct forensic examination of computers and digital equipment seized in garda operations, including cybercrime, online harassment and child exploitation.

The unit also conducts investigations into cyber dependent crime which are significant or complex in nature, including network intrusions, data interference and attacks on websites belonging to Government departments, institutions and corporate entities, according to An Garda Siochana.

There is no timeframe as yet for when the new hub will be set up in Cork.

It is expected that up to 50 new personnel will be recruited for the GNCCB and they will have access to high tech investigation tools, including password cracking technology which has been taken on by An Garda Siochana this year.