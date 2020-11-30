Covid-19 latest: 1 further death, 306 new cases including 14 in Cork

There has been one more death linked to Covid-19 in Ireland and an additional 306 confirmed cases, including 14 in Cork.

Figures published this evening show there have now been a total of 2,053 coronavirus-related deaths in the country, and a total of 72,544 confirmed cases.

Of the cases notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) today, 156 are men / 148 are women; 67% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 35 years old.

There were 108 cases in Dublin, 30 in Limerick, 22 in Galway, 17 in Donegal, 15 in Wicklow, 14 in Cork and the remaining 100 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 2pm today 244 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. 3 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The latest data shows 370 Covid-19 cases have been reported in Cork in the last 14 days.

The 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population in Cork is 68.2.