Man seriously ill in hospital this morning after crash in Cork city

A MAN was seriously ill this morning after an accident on the outskirts of Cork city.

The man was a driver of one of two cars involved in a collision near the Bloomfield interchange on the N28 at around 8pm.

He was rushed to Cork University Hospital for treatment last night.

The N28 remained closed for several hours for a forensic collision investigation but was reopened this morning.

Gardaí, the National Ambulance Service and three units of the Cork City and Cork County Fire Services attended the scene.