Mon, 30 Nov, 2020 - 10:14

Man seriously ill in hospital this morning after crash in Cork city

Man seriously ill in hospital this morning after crash in Cork city

He was rushed to Cork University Hospital for treatment last night.

Ann Murphy

A MAN was seriously ill this morning after an accident on the outskirts of Cork city.

The man was a driver of one of two cars involved in a collision near the Bloomfield interchange on the N28 at around 8pm.

He was rushed to Cork University Hospital for treatment last night.

The N28 remained closed for several hours for a forensic collision investigation but was reopened this morning.

Gardaí, the National Ambulance Service and three units of the Cork City and Cork County Fire Services attended the scene.

More in this section

Gavel, scales of justice and law books Intruder threatened man he would stab him in the neck if cash wasn't handed over
Inaugural President of Munster Technological University announced Inaugural President of Munster Technological University announced
Heavy traffic on Cork roads following collision

Heavy traffic on Cork roads following collision

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest