Mon, 30 Nov, 2020 - 12:16

Emergency Department at CUH country's busiest today

Emergency Department at CUH country's busiest today

Cork University Hospital (CUH) has the busiest Emergency Department (ED) in the country today.

Sarah O’Dwyer

Cork University Hospital (CUH) has the busiest Emergency Department (ED) in the country today.

There are 17 patients on trolleys, in comparison with 15 in University Hospital Limerick's ED, and 13 in the ED at Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

Overall, UHL is the busiest hospital in the country with a total of 22 patients on trolleys throughout the hospital, while Sligo University Hospital is next where 19 patients are without a bed.

CUH is third with 17 in total, all of whom are in the ED.

Nationally, 140 admitted patients are waiting for beds, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 

111 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 29 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

More in this section

Scales of justice and Gavel on wooden table and Lawyer or Judge working with agreement in Courtroom, Justice and Law concept Suspended jail term for man who 'created havoc' at Cork hotel
Fifth man arrested in connection with death of Cork man in Killarney released Fifth man arrested in connection with death of Cork man in Killarney released
cork university hospital
'Compromise needed' on Brexit trade deal according to Taoiseach 

'Compromise needed' on Brexit trade deal according to Taoiseach 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest