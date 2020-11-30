Emergency Department at CUH country's busiest today

Cork University Hospital (CUH) has the busiest Emergency Department (ED) in the country today.

There are 17 patients on trolleys, in comparison with 15 in University Hospital Limerick's ED, and 13 in the ED at Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

Overall, UHL is the busiest hospital in the country with a total of 22 patients on trolleys throughout the hospital, while Sligo University Hospital is next where 19 patients are without a bed.

CUH is third with 17 in total, all of whom are in the ED.

Nationally, 140 admitted patients are waiting for beds, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch.

111 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 29 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.