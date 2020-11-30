N28 reopens after crash but traffic slow in parts of Cork city this morning

The N28 has reopened this morning between the Bloomfield Interchange and Carrigaline following a road traffic collision yesterday evening.

One person was removed to Cork University Hospital after a crash involving two vehicles on the N28 yesterday evening.

The incident happened shortly after 8pm on the Carrigaline side of the Bloomfield interchange.

Gardaí, the National Ambulance Service and three units of the Cork City and Cork County Fire Services attended the scene.

The road was closed last night and, according to a garda spokesperson, was expected to remain closed until late this morning to facilitate forensic collision investigators. However, the scene has now been cleared.

The spokesperson added that a male driver was seriously injured and was removed from the scene to CUH.

Elsewhere in the city, there are a couple of pinch points for drivers in the city this morning.

AA Roadwatch said this morning: "It's slow on the M8 southbound approaching J18 Glanmire and further along towards the Dunkettle Interchange.

"Traffic is busy on the N25 westbound towards J3 Cobh Cross."