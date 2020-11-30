Penneys set to open extra early and late for Cork shoppers

Both Penneys on Patrick's Street and in Wilton Shopping Centre in Cork are set to open at 7am on Tuesday morning for anyone who can't wait any longer to get their fix.

It comes as Covid-19 restrictions are set to ease from Tuesday, which will see non-essential retail stores reopen ahead of the Christmas period.

The company has announced their opening hours, with extended hours on Tuesday from 7am to 10pm at both locations.

From Wednesday to Saturday the stores will open at 8:30am and close at 10pm.

On Sunday the Patrick's St store opens at 9am and closes at 8pm, while in Wilton it will open at 10am and close at 7pm.

The queues when Penneys Clothes Stores around the country with street access reopened in June. There was a queue of 250 people at Cork's Patrick Street store, the first people in the queue arrived at 3am. On Garda advice, the store opened early, at 9am. Picture: Andy Gibson

A statement from Penneys says: "As we reopen our doors for the festive season we’ll be keeping our stores open for longer for safer shopping, giving you more time to shop, reducing the queues and making it easier to maintain social distancing.

"Take full advantage of our extended opening hours and try to plan ahead to visit us at a quieter time. Remember, it’s safer to shop solo or in small groups and don’t forget your mask!"

When Penneys reopened in June after the first lockdown, there were lengthy queues.

Shoppers told The Echo at the time that pyjamas and eyelashes were top of the shopping list.

Such was the extent of the queue that the premises opened its doors at 9am, an hour and a half ahead of the advertised time of 10.30am.