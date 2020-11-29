Sun, 29 Nov, 2020 - 21:56

Latest: N28 to remain closed overnight following serious collision

Latest: N28 to remain closed overnight following serious collision

The incident happened shortly after 8pm on the Carrigaline side of the Bloomfield interchange.

Ann Murphy

ONE person has been removed to Cork University Hospital after a crash involving two vehicles on the N28 tonight.

The incident happened shortly after 8pm on the Carrigaline side of the Bloomfield interchange.

Gardaí, the National Ambulance Service and three units of the Cork City and Cork County Fire Services attended the scene.

The road is currently closed and, according to a garda spokesperson, is expected to remain closed until late tomorrow morning to facilitate forensic collision investigators. 

The spokesperson added that a male driver was seriously injured and was removed from the scene to CUH.

Investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

Gavel, scales of justice and law books Intruder threatened man he would stab him in the neck if cash wasn't handed over
Inaugural President of Munster Technological University announced Inaugural President of Munster Technological University announced
emergency services
Heavy traffic on Cork roads following collision

Heavy traffic on Cork roads following collision

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest