Latest: N28 to remain closed overnight following serious collision

ONE person has been removed to Cork University Hospital after a crash involving two vehicles on the N28 tonight.

The incident happened shortly after 8pm on the Carrigaline side of the Bloomfield interchange.

Gardaí, the National Ambulance Service and three units of the Cork City and Cork County Fire Services attended the scene.

The road is currently closed and, according to a garda spokesperson, is expected to remain closed until late tomorrow morning to facilitate forensic collision investigators.

The spokesperson added that a male driver was seriously injured and was removed from the scene to CUH.

Investigations are ongoing.