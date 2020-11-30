Liam Neeson to narrate RTÉ documentary based on UCC book

A TWO-PART historical documentary on the famine will air on RTÉ tonight in a partnership with UCC.

The Hunger – The Story of the Irish Famine is narrated by actor Liam Neeson and will air at 9.30pm on RTÉ 1. The second part of the documentary will be aired on Monday, December 7.

The work is based on a book called The Atlas of the Great Irish Famine which was published by Cork University Press, and is a co-production of UCC, RTÉ and ARTE, the European Culture Channel. The book was awarded the Best Irish Book of the Year in 2012 and sold more than 22,000 copies, making it one of the most popular books ever produced by Cork University Press.

John Fitzgerald, UCC’s director of information services and University librarian, is executive producer of the documentary.

He said: “Like the Atlas on which it is based, ‘The Hunger’ documentary is an important contribution by UCC to the public understanding of an extremely complex period in Irish history and one which forms an important element in Irish identity, and I am sure that it will further deepen public awareness of the issues that it so ably articulates.”

In conjunction with the documentary, a new website on the Irish Famine is being launched.

UCC’s Dr John Crowley said: “The Great Famine project provides a unique portal in which schools, colleges, and Irish communities across the globe can engage with the history of the period in an accessible and engaging manner. It is a hugely significant educational resource and builds on UCC’s sustained commitment to public scholarship on the Great Famine.”

This project is the product of a partnership between RTÉ History, the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, and the Atlas of the Great Irish Famine edited by John Crowley, William J. Smyth, and Mike Murphy.