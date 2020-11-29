Covid-19 latest: Two deaths and 299 additional cases

Two additional deaths related to Covid-19 have been notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

To date, there has been a total of 2,052 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday November 28, the HPSC has been notified of 299 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

There is now a total of 72,241 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today, 67% are under 45 years of age.

Just seven cases were reported in Cork, with 94 in Dublin, 41 in Donegal, 27 in Wicklow, 14 in Louth, 13 in Limerick and the remaining 103 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 2pm today 257 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 30 are in ICU.

There have been seven additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.