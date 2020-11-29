Record levels of support for Sinn Féin in latest opinion poll

A Fianna Fáil minister has denied his party is being squeezed out after a new poll showed record levels of support for Sinn Féin.

A Red C poll for the Sunday Business Post put support for Sinn Féin up three points at 30%, the highest level it has reached since the polls began in 2003.

Fine Gael remains the most popular party in the country, though it dropped four points to 33%.

Despite leading Government, Fianna Fáil is languishing on 12%, up a single point since the last poll.

But Housing Minster Darragh O'Brien denied the party is being squeezed out by its rivals.

He said: "I don't think we are, and we're not, and I say that respectfully. The most recent poll has actually been the general election in February, where in a tough for fought election in February, Fianna Fail came out as the largest party.

"We're the largest party in local government. I've never put much stock in polls, be we up or down within them.

"I think there is a long history of Fianna Fáil being underestimated in those polls. We have a job to do in Government and delivering in housing and in health and in education, and that's what we're about doing."

He told RTÉ's The Week In Politics: "We're focused on the job that we have to do, we're in the middle of a pandemic with a Government that's working well together and Fianna Fail is central to that."

Support for coalition partners the Green Party has also dropped, putting Eamon Ryan's environmentalists on 5%.

Independents are unchanged at 8%, as is Labour on 3% and Aontu on 2%.

The Social Democrats climbed one point to 4%, while Solidarity-People Before Profit enjoyed a similar rise to take it to 3%.

The online poll of 1,000 people was carried out between Thursday November 19 and Wednesday November 25. It has a margin of error of 3%.