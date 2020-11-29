Sun, 29 Nov, 2020 - 14:59

Record levels of support for Sinn Féin in latest opinion poll

Record levels of support for Sinn Féin in latest opinion poll

Cllr Mick Nugent, Mary Lou McDonald TD and Pearse Doherty TD. Sinn Fein public rally, at the Rochestown Park Hotel, Cork, earlier this year. A new poll showed record levels of support for Sinn Féin.

James Ward

A Fianna Fáil minister has denied his party is being squeezed out after a new poll showed record levels of support for Sinn Féin.

A Red C poll for the Sunday Business Post put support for Sinn Féin up three points at 30%, the highest level it has reached since the polls began in 2003.

Fine Gael remains the most popular party in the country, though it dropped four points to 33%.

Despite leading Government, Fianna Fáil is languishing on 12%, up a single point since the last poll.

But Housing Minster Darragh O'Brien denied the party is being squeezed out by its rivals.

He said: "I don't think we are, and we're not, and I say that respectfully. The most recent poll has actually been the general election in February, where in a tough for fought election in February, Fianna Fail came out as the largest party.

"We're the largest party in local government. I've never put much stock in polls, be we up or down within them.

"I think there is a long history of Fianna Fáil being underestimated in those polls. We have a job to do in Government and delivering in housing and in health and in education, and that's what we're about doing."

He told RTÉ's The Week In Politics: "We're focused on the job that we have to do, we're in the middle of a pandemic with a Government that's working well together and Fianna Fail is central to that."

Support for coalition partners the Green Party has also dropped, putting Eamon Ryan's environmentalists on 5%.

Independents are unchanged at 8%, as is Labour on 3% and Aontu on 2%.

The Social Democrats climbed one point to 4%, while Solidarity-People Before Profit enjoyed a similar rise to take it to 3%.

The online poll of 1,000 people was carried out between Thursday November 19 and Wednesday November 25. It has a margin of error of 3%.

More in this section

Gardaí dealing with a fatal collision in Cork city  Gardaí dealing with a fatal collision in Cork city 
Heavy traffic on Cork roads following collision Heavy traffic on Cork roads following collision
politics
Covid latest: 15 deaths & 310 new cases

Covid latest: 15 deaths & 310 new cases

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest