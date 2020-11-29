Cork's iconic Shakey Bridge set for reopening

Cork’s famous Daly’s Bridge, also known as the Shakey Bridge, is expected to be open for the Christmas season.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Tony Fitzgerald confirmed the news which he says will be welcomed by many local people in the Sunday’s Well area.

The reopening of the bridge, which was due to be open to the public in April after extensive refurbishment, was delayed due to contractual issues but it’s understood this has now been addressed.

“Contractors were on site this weekend and I understand the plan is to open the bridge before Christmas,” Councillor Fitzgerald explained.

“However, some minor works will not be fully completed including lighting, painting, electrical and landscaping but these will be completed in the new year.

“During Covid 19 access over the bridge was a huge loss for residents in the Shanakiel area wanting to access the park (Fitzgerald’s Park) and local schools.

“This will be welcome news and we look forward to crossing this iconic feature over the festive season,” he concluded.