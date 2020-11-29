Sun, 29 Nov, 2020 - 14:44

Adam King's dreams move closer as Nasa respond to Toy show appearance

Adam King clapping in delight as he sees his favourite hospital porter, John Doyle on the Late Late Toy Show

Nasa have responded to a Cork boy who stole the hearts of the nation on Friday night's Late Late Toy Show.

Adam King shared his dream of working of working as a CAPCOM or capsule communicator, as his brittle bones mean he can't become an astronaut.

Nasa have since responded to Adam, and here's what they had to say:

"Adam’s kind heart and adventurous spirit inspires us.

"There’s space for everybody at NASA, and we can’t wait for him to one day join our team of dreamers. 

"We’ll be here when he’s ready."

