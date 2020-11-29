Cork pupils rack up success with sports gear product

TWO Transition Year students in Bandon have come up with a new product to store sports gear safely and tidily in the home.

Sports enthusiasts Emily Barry and Kate O’Connor, students at Coláiste na Toirbhirte, saw there was a need for such a product.

“We saw a gap in the market as there is no other company making these,” Emily said. “We have seen at first hand that there is always a corner in a house which is full of sports gear and equipment.

“We just felt there has to be some product to keep things neat and tidy. We sourced all our materials locally to make the product which is good for the local economy. With this product, everybody wins.”

The multi-purpose sports rack will hold hurleys, sliotars, tennis balls, hockey sticks, and other bits of small sports equipment.

“It can hold sliotars and camáns,” Kate said. “It can hold tennis rackets and tennis balls. They also come in various different colours, logos, and crests. We can tailor them specifically to suit people’s demands and needs. They are perfect for families as this product will take away so much clutter and it will save people time looking for their gear.”

Their new product, which is retailing for €15, has received a huge reaction since it was launched, both locally and nationally.

“We have received a lot of personal endorsements from well-known sports players,” Emily said. “Demand is very strong. We are delighted. We have set up a website address so people can purchase the product. Social media has also played a big role in getting our product out there.

“Sean O’Donoghue, who plays for the Cork senior hurlers, has already purchased one of our products. Inter-county players from various counties have also been in touch which we are thrilled with. It would make for an ideal Christmas present.”

Their business teacher, Lisa McCarthy, paid tribute to the two enterprising students for their vision in coming up with this product.

“They have done a fantastic job,” she said. “We are hoping to enter a West Cork Local Enterprise competition next February with this product.

“We are all very proud of our two students. They are great ambassadors for the school and their families.”