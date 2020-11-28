Covid-19 latest: Seven further deaths and 243 new cases

Seven further deaths and 243 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the Republic, with 18 new cases in Cork.

There has now been a total of 2,050 coronavirus-related deaths in the State.

Of the new cases, 56 per cent are in people aged under 45, with 91 cases located in Dublin, 26 in Donegal, 18 in Cork, 16 in Waterford, 15 in Limerick, and the remaining 77 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

Some 254 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, with 31 in intensive care.

Counties Donegal and Louth have the highest infection rates in the State.

In Donegal the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 215.5, and in Louth it now stands at 191.6.

The lowest rate is in Wexford at 30.7.