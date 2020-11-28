Sat, 28 Nov, 2020 - 17:41

Covid-19 latest: Seven further deaths and 243 new cases

Covid-19 latest: Seven further deaths and 243 new cases

Of the new cases, 56 per cent are in people aged under 45. 

Seven further deaths and 243 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the Republic, with 18 new cases in Cork.

There has now been a total of 2,050 coronavirus-related deaths in the State.

Of the new cases, 56 per cent are in people aged under 45, with 91 cases located in Dublin, 26 in Donegal, 18 in Cork, 16 in Waterford, 15 in Limerick, and the remaining 77 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

Some 254 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, with 31 in intensive care.

Counties Donegal and Louth have the highest infection rates in the State.

In Donegal the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 215.5, and in Louth it now stands at 191.6. 

The lowest rate is in Wexford at 30.7.

More in this section

Scales of justice and Gavel on wooden table and Lawyer or Judge working with agreement in Courtroom, Justice and Law concept Suspended jail term for man who 'created havoc' at Cork hotel
Fifth man arrested in connection with death of Cork man in Killarney released Fifth man arrested in connection with death of Cork man in Killarney released
healthcoronavirus#covid-19
'Compromise needed' on Brexit trade deal according to Taoiseach 

'Compromise needed' on Brexit trade deal according to Taoiseach 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest