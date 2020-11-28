Penneys got a whole lot of things for Christmas, and will be open for a whole lot of hours 

Penneys stores across Ireland will reopen on Tuesday December 1, with extended opening hours to help customers spread shopping hours and reduce queues.

Huge queues formed when the popular shops reopened following the first lockdown earlier this year and, with Christmas around the corner, shoppers are likely to be even more keen to visit in the coming weeks.

The queue for Penneys on Patrick Street in June. Picture: Andy Gibson

The retailer has confirmed that Penneys stores located in city centres and in major shopping centres will trade until 10pm on weekdays, including the Patrick Street and Wilton outlets.

“We are delighted to re-open our stores in Ireland on December 1 with longer shopping hours to give our customers more time to safely do their festive shopping," Penneys CEO, Paul Marchant, said. "We have everything this season that our customers expect from Penneys, including our famous Christmas jumpers, festive pyjamas and much, much more.

"All of our extensive safety measures remain in place to help ensure shopping at Penneys is an enjoyable, safe experience for everyone.”

Safety measures include strict social distancing protocols, limits on the number of customers allowed in store, hand sanitisation stations on entry, Perspex screens or cubicles at tills, the use of face masks in-store and increased in-store cleaning.