WATCH: Cork's Adam King steals hearts of the nation

It felt like the country was relying on the Toy Show to soothe our souls in troubled times last night, and boy, did it deliver.

Watching the annual extravaganza is always an emotional experience but never more so than this year, as viewers fell in love with the various small stars of the show and raised over five million euro for charity while doing so.

While many wonderful children took part, it was Cork's Adam King who stole the hearts of a nation.

He told host Ryan Tubridy about his brittle bone condition and showed viewers how he was using a a handmade sign to give virtual hugs during the current pandemic.

Ryan then made the little boy's night when he introduced a very special guest, John Doyle, Adam's favourite hospital porter from his time at Temple Street Children's Hospital.

Just lovely.

Adam also shared his dream of becoming an astronaut and it seems there are many, many people who would like to help him with that dream.

A wonderful response to a lovely little boy.

Adam wasn't the only star of what was an amazing show.

No, you're crying.