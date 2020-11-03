Homeless man jailed for 18 months after assault in Cork city

A HOMELESS man is starting 18 months in jail for an assault in Cork city centre on another man with whom he had been drinking.

Detective Garda Brian Maher said the defendant, Brian Long, carried out the assault on the other man at Lapps Quay on September 28, 2018.

“During the altercation the injured party fell to the ground and hit his head off a bike rack.

“Brian Long hit him six times on the ground. He also stamped on him.

“The victim was deeply unconscious and rushed to intensive care. He was nine day in the intensive care unit. He does not wish to make a victim impact statement,” Det. Garda Maher said.

He agreed with the suggestion by Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin that the accused had some mental health issues. He also had addiction problems.

Det. Garda Maher said, “The defendant and the injured party were drinking together and a fight broke out.”

Defence barrister Emmet Boyle said there had been no trouble between Long and the injured party afterwards and they had been in each other’s company since.

Judge Ó Donnabháin imposed an 18-month jail term on Long.

He noted from background reports that despite the considerable violence of the assault the injured party had recovered substantially from what was a very worrying time with his injuries.

The judge noted that the injured man suffered as a result of the impact of his head on the bicycle rack and that this occurred before the defendant set about him.