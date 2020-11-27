Covid-19 latest: Significant rise in number of Covid-19 clusters reported in Cork and Kerry

There has been a significant rise in the number of Covid-19 clusters or outbreaks being reported in Cork and Kerry in the last 14 days.

Figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) show that up to midnight on November 23rd, 880 Covid-19 clusters or outbreaks had been reported in the HSE South region, which comprises Cork and Kerry.

Two weeks prior, on November 9th, 733 Covid-19 clusters had been reported, a difference of almost 150.

The data shows that the vast majority of the Covid-19 clusters, which have been reported in the Cork and Kerry region since the beginning of the pandemic, relate to private houses.

Up to November 9th, 447 clusters or outbreaks had been reported in private households in Cork and Kerry, but this figure had increased to 551 on November 23rd.

There was also a significant increase in the number of Covid-19 clusters or outbreaks reported in the ‘other’ category which includes community, extended family, hotel, public house, retail outlet, travel related and all other locations.

Up November 9th, 193 clusters or outbreaks had been reported in this category in the HSE South region, but on November 23rd, this figure had increased to 230.

The latest data shows that since the beginning of the outbreak, 30 Covid-19 clusters have been reported in residential institutions in the region, 24 in workplaces, 22 in nursing homes, 16 in hospitals, and seven in community hospitals/long-stay units.

It comes as latest figures show that more than 6,300 cases of Covid-19 have now been reported in Cork since the beginning of the pandemic.

Speaking to the Echo this week, Cork GP, Dr John Sheehan said that he had observed a “significant” general decline in people needing a referral for Covid-19 testing in recent weeks in comparison to what was being seen three or four weeks previous.

“The measures seem to have been bought in to. Although they were hard for people, they certainly have made a big, big difference,” he added.

The Cork doctor said that as restrictions are eased it is important that people don’t all rush out at the same time and continue to follow the public health guidance.

“There’s a huge pent-up energy, a huge pent-up demand for people to do a bit of shopping, get ready for Christmas, have a bit of normality back, a sense of relief,” he said adding that his concern is that with the easing of restrictions he was concerned “we don't all rush out” at the same time.

“Bear in mind it’s very easy for the virus to take off again.”