An investigation is underway following the death of a man in Cork city earlier this week.

On Wednesday, gardaí were called to a workplace accident which occurred at Kilbarry, Old Whitechurch Road at around 3.40pm.

A man, aged in his 30s, was taken to Cork University Hospital in a serious condition.

He died later that afternoon.

The Health and Safety Authority attended the scene.

They are now conducting an investigation into the incident and say this investigation is continuing.