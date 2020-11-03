Cork Costume Trail a treasure trove for film buffs in city centre

Each costume along the trail has been specially selected in celebration of its Cork connection and will be displayed throughout different venue’s windows in the city centre.
Costumes which can now be found on the trail include the costume worn by Angela Lansbury in her role as Aunt March in the 1917 BBC television adaptation of Little Women as well Cillian Murphy’s costume from Breakfast on Pluto, among others. The costumes will be displayed behind windows at the Gate Cinema, the River Lee Hotel and the Metropole Hotel until November 21.