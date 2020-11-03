Cork Costume Trail a treasure trove for film buffs in city centre

Tue, 03 Nov, 2020 - 17:36

Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Joss Stone’s costumes from The Tudors, at The Gate Cinema through 21 November as part of Cork International Film Festival’s Cork Costume Trail.

Maeve Lee

THE Cork International Film Festival (CIFF) has launched an interactive city-wide trail of famous costumes, allowing Corkonians to find a new way to enjoy a stroll within their five-kilometre radius.

In partnership with the Irish Costume Archive, CIFF has launched a city-wide trail of costumes from significant Irish films and major television productions filmed in Cork or featuring Cork talent.

Each costume along the trail has been specially selected in celebration of its Cork connection and will be displayed throughout different venue’s windows in the city centre.

To coincide with the garments, a podcast is also available to inform and entertain listeners as they make their way through the city, featuring interviews with Cork Costume Trail curators Eimer Ní Mhaoldomhnaigh and Veerle Dehaene along with Cork Public Museum curator Daniel Breen, and introductions by Red FM’s Dave MacArdle.

Listeners can tune into the behind-the-scenes story while following the interactive online map.

Cillian Murphy's costume from Breakfast On Pluto will be displayed at The Metropole Hotel through 21 November as part of Cork International Film Festival’s Cork Costume Trail
Costumes which can now be found on the trail include the costume worn by Angela Lansbury in her role as Aunt March in the 1917 BBC television adaptation of Little Women as well Cillian Murphy’s costume from Breakfast on Pluto, among others. The costumes will be displayed behind windows at the Gate Cinema, the River Lee Hotel and the Metropole Hotel until November 21.

