Tue, 03 Nov, 2020 - 08:32

Two arrested following Cork city drug seizure

Gardaí have arrested two men and seized €105,000 of suspected cannabis herb in Cork city.

As part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Cork city, Gardaí from the Cork City Divisional Drugs, assisted by uniform and detective Gardaí from Gurranabraher, executed two search warrants yesterday, November 2, resulting in the seizure of €105,000 of suspected cannabis herb.

At 7pm Gardaí executed a search warrant at a house on Sundays Well Road. 

During the course of this search Gardaí seized €85,000 of suspected cannabis herb. 

Two men, both aged in their 30s, were arrested at the scene and were brought to Gurranabraher Garda Station. 

They are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

A second search warrant was later executed at a house on Blarney Street resulting in the seizure of €20,000 of suspected cannabis herb. 

No further arrests were made following this search.

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

