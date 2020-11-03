Cork projects to benefit from almost a quarter of a million euro in funding 

SEVEN Cork projects have successfully secured funding under Measure 1 and Measure 2 of CLÁR 2020, and are to receive

in excess of €248,000 between them.

The CLÁR programme, part of the Department of Rural and Community Development’s Rural Development Investment Programme, funds small scale projects in rural areas experiencing population decline and supports the provision of safety measures around schools and community facilities and in developing community recreation areas.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan-Foley, said that the funds will go toward helping rural communities meet the impacts presented by Covid-19.

“The funds will go towards improving safety on footpaths, pedestrian crossings, safety signage, bike facilities, car park works, public lighting and in one school it will provide for an outdoor classroom,” she said. “This funding will go a long way in facilitating social distancing and meeting public health guidelines so our communities can continue day to day activities safely.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey, said that the programme will “further boost” communities already hit by rural decline.

The successful projects include: Bantry Church Community car park works; Kilbrin National School/Kilbrin Community Council’s new footpath, pedestrian crossing and ramps; Ballyhass National School’s new car park and associated works, road signage and markings; Ballinagree Community Development Company’s car park works, tree planting and creation of memorial garden with seating, installation of bike rack and shelter; Castlemagner Community Council’s digital speed signs and ramps; St Catherine’s Ballynoe GAA Club/ Ballynoe National School’s safety signs, road markings, footpath, public lighting and Scoil an Chroi Ro Naofa’s outdoor croom and seating.