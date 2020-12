Six units of the Fire Brigade responded to Single vehicle collision on the M8 today after a vehicle rolled on the motorway.

Emergency services were called out to the incident around 12.30pm after an ambulance was called to the scene.

A van rolled between the 18 and 19th exit, northbound and fire services from Midleton and Cork City Fire Brigade attended.

Collision on the M8, Cork to Dublin road on Nov 1. Pic: Cork City Fire Brigade.

The road traffic collision was dealt with by the services and all units of the fire service had returned to base by 2pm.