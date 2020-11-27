Gardaí renew appeal for information on Ballyvolane shooting

GARDAÍ at Watercourse Road are renewing their appeal for information following a shooting incident in Ballyvolane, Cork that occurred at around 7.40pm on Friday, November 29, 2019.

A lone gunman, who was initially hiding under a truck, shot a man a number of times as he was about to get into his car in the Chapelgate area of Ballyvolane, Cork City.

It is understood the gunman fled from the scene on foot. The injured man, aged in his 40s, was initially treated at the scene by members of the Garda Armed Support Unit before he was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital.

The scene was preserved for examination by local scenes of crime officers and an incident room was set-up at Watercourse Road Station.

No arrests have been made in the investigation to date and several lines of enquiry are ongoing.

Detectives from Watercourse Road, with the assistance of uniform Gardaí from Cork City and the Armed Support Unit, tonight conducted a checkpoint at the junction of Chapelgate and Glenheights Road between 7pm-9pm in a further attempt to appeal for witnesses and information.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in Chapelgate area on Friday, November 29, 2019 between 7pm and 8pm to come forward. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mayfield Garda Station 021-4558510 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.