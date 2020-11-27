Cork boy to showcase his love of trains on tonight's Late Late Toy Show

A Cork boy is set to showcase his love of trains on tonight's Late Late Toy Show kicking off at 9:35pm on RTÉ One.

Eight-year-old Aidan Pinto, a second class student at Midleton CBS Primary School, has been selected as a toy-tester to appear on the much-anticipated annual show.

Speaking to The Echo, Aidan's mother Diana explained that it was a last-minute decision to send off an application to RTÉ.

Aidan Pinto from Midleton CBS Primary School is set to appear on The Late Late Toy Show tonight. Picture credit: Midleton CBS Primary School

"I think the application deadline was September 28 and it was on the 25th that my neighbour, Deborah Desmond, she said Aidan would be great on The Late Late Toy Show.

"We had to take a video showing a little demo and we sent off the application that day.

"About two weeks later we got the call that he had been selected for an audition so we had to go to Dublin for the audition on October 21," she said.

Aidan who is a "huge collector" of trains is currently in Dublin ahead of his appearance on tonight's show.

"We’re all so excited – it’s such a huge thing!

"He’ll probably on at about 10:30pm I’d say," Diana said.

The Wonderful World of Roald Dahl has been unveiled as the theme for this year's Late Late Toy Show.

Host Ryan Tubridy will lead the charge as the enigmatic Fantastic Mr Fox in a spectacular opening number featuring favourites from the world of Dahl including Matilda, Willy Wonka's Oompa Loompas, and a nod James and the Giant Peach.

The opening number, some of which was filmed at The Library of the Royal Irish Academy, will then be bouncing over to Ryan and dancers live in studio to kick off the show.

Commenting, Tubridy said that because 2020 has been a "year like no other" it requires "an opening like no other". "The Wonderful World of Roald Dahl is one that understands children in a way that no one else ever has.

RTÉ presenter Ryan Tubridy will channel Fantastic Mr Fox for the eagerly-anticipated opening number of The Late Late Toy Show 2020. Picture Andres Poveda

"He knew that there could be a sadness to the world at times, but that there's also great love and mischief and fun to be found.

"All of those factors have been combined to bring what we hope is a joyful, beautiful, and wonderful opening like no other to this year's Late Late Toy Show.

"This is the dream theme for a bookish person like me, I've been talking about my love of reading since I was a little boy," he said.

"I love Fantastic Mr Fox and I'm rather enjoying being a fox for this opening because it's so different from what has gone before.

"What we have in store really captures The Wonderful World of Roald Dahl... everybody is welcome, it's going to be a night of nights in a year of years," he continued.