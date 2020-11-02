Fastnet prize money will help to produce Cork-based film

A West Cork film festival has announced a new award which will provide a lucky winner with €20,000 to fund the production of a Cork-based short film.

Fastnet Film Festival are celebrating 13 years of the festival with an award that will provide €20,000 to help create a 10-minute live-action short film will be made on the Wild Atlantic Way in Cork.

The short film will reflect the theme ‘The New Normal’ and will see four finalists take part in the Fastnet Film Festival (FFF) next May, with the winner to be granted the inaugural Puttnam Award at a ceremony next year.

The winning entry will be decided by a panel of leading film industry experts and will be screened at the festival in 2022.

The independent film festival aims to celebrate short film and is committed to showcasing entrants’ work.

Each short film from the festival is streamed through a network of venues in the village of Schull, along with WIFI hotspots which allow for streaming on smart devices in the village every day of the year.

The new award complements the festivals commitment to encourage idea, aspiration and to aid established and new filmmakers alike.

Speaking on the announcement of the €20,000 award, Festival Director, John Kelleher said that the funding would provide filmmakers with a new and exciting opportunity.

“The Puttnam Award will present filmmakers at home and abroad with an exciting funding opportunity and a unique challenge, one that will draw on all of their imagination, ingenuity and creativity,” he said.

“My FFF colleagues and I are particularly pleased that the award is named to acknowledge the unique contribution that Patsy and David Puttman have made to our Festival since its inception.” Entries for the competition will open on 1 December on the Fastnet Film Festival website.