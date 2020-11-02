We can’t allow Covid to disadvantage children: Warning on growing waiting lists 

Thousands of children and teenagers are on waiting lists for crucial therapies, according to the latest HSE figures.
The HSE acknowledged the pandemic has had a “significant impact” on waiting lists for some therapies, and that although services have reopened, they are limited due to the ongoing restrictions.
Almost 2,500 children under the age of 18 in Cork were on waiting lists for occupational therapy at the end of July, according to information obtained by The Echo. More than half of these have been waiting for over a year.
Meanwhile, thousands of children were also on waiting lists for speech and language therapy (SLT) in the region. Waiting list figures for the end of July show that 741 children were awaiting an initial SLT assessment.
Some 1,698 were on waiting lists for initial therapy and a further 2,216 were on waiting lists for further therapy. Almost 1,000 of the children awaiting SLT therapy have been waiting over a year.