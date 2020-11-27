Fri, 27 Nov, 2020 - 10:55

Roy Keane pays visit to Cork Penny Dinners

Roy Keane and Caitriona Twomey of Cork Penny Dinners. Photo: Caitriona Twomey/Facebook.

A well-known Irish football manager and former professional player has paid a visit to one of Cork’s oldest charitable organisations while in the city.

Cork-born Roy Keane met volunteers at Cork Penny Dinners this week.

Cork Penny Dinners are busy serving up to 200 freshly made meals each week with an aim to help those who struggle and those in need in the city.

A nourishing meal of soup, main course, desert and tea or coffee is offered daily in addition to sandwiches, biscuits, fruit and juice that is also available for takeaway as an evening meal.

Taking to Facebook to share the news of Mr Keane’s visit, coordinator Caitriona Twomey said: "What a wonderful day with the kind-hearted Roy Keane. He is something else folks.” 

She thanked Mr Keane for the way he cares and said he has “a mighty heart”.

