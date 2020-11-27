Dense fog across Cork with 'rather cloudy' day expected

A status yellow fog warning for Cork, as well as Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford remains in place this morning.

It came into effect at 9pm last night, with reports of dense fog on some routes this morning.

It will remain in place until 10am.

Around the country will see a cold start to the day, with fog and frost in places.

Forecaster Met Éireann said a "rather cloudy" but mostly dry day is expected, with isolated showers on coasts.

Temperatures in the afternoon will be no higher than six degrees in the North and eight degrees in the South.