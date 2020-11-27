Fri, 27 Nov, 2020 - 14:32

Two arrested as part of money laundering investigation in Cork city

Two arrested as part of money laundering investigation in Cork city

Detective Gardaí from Cork city, with the assistance of the Armed Support Unit, carried out searches at two houses in Barrack Street and Knocknaheeny.

Roisin Burke

Two arrests have been made this morning in Cork city as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged money laundering offences.

Detective Gardaí from Cork city, with the assistance of the Armed Support Unit, carried out searches at two houses in Barrack Street and Knocknaheeny.

An eyewitness said that Barrack Street was closed off this morning around 10.30am and he said three armed response unit vehicles and up to 15 Gardai wearing face masks and balaclavas on the street.

Two men, aged in their 40s and 60s, were arrested and are currently detained at Bridewell and Gurranabraher Garda Stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

More in this section

Heavy traffic on Cork roads following collision Heavy traffic on Cork roads following collision
Gavel, scales of justice and law books Intruder threatened man he would stab him in the neck if cash wasn't handed over
cork garda
Gardaí dealing with a fatal collision in Cork city 

Gardaí dealing with a fatal collision in Cork city 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest