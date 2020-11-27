Two arrested as part of money laundering investigation in Cork city

Two arrests have been made this morning in Cork city as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged money laundering offences.

Detective Gardaí from Cork city, with the assistance of the Armed Support Unit, carried out searches at two houses in Barrack Street and Knocknaheeny.

An eyewitness said that Barrack Street was closed off this morning around 10.30am and he said three armed response unit vehicles and up to 15 Gardai wearing face masks and balaclavas on the street.

Two men, aged in their 40s and 60s, were arrested and are currently detained at Bridewell and Gurranabraher Garda Stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.