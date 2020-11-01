Cork public asked to record coastal sightings of venomous jellyfish after 10 seen in single day

AN APPEAL has been made to those living along the Cork coastline to record sightings of dangerous jellyfish with Biodiversity Ireland.

In a Facebook post, an education group called The Big Jellyfish Hunt, asked people visiting Cork beaches to log any signs of Portuguese Man O’War jellyfish, after 10 such jellyfish were recorded on beaches in Cork on Friday.

Portuguese Man O’War jellyfish are venomous and a sting from these are said to be extremely painful.

The organisation said it was the fifth year in a row that these particular specimen of jellyfish have been washing up on beaches in October.

“We have reports from Long Strand and Owenahincha. Probably not very surprising considering the recent storm and the fact that we have had a few sightings from Kerry in mid-October and Barley Cove in September.”

A Portuguese man o' war washed up in Fountainstown. Picture: Cork city and county in hotos Facebook page.

“Please let us know if you see one and please log your record on the National Biodiversity Data Centre jellyfish sightings page if you can.”

You can log sightings here.