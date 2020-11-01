Cork TD: Leo Varadkar needs to come before the Dáil and address sharing of GP deal information 

Sinn Féin’s Thomas Gould said: “It is important that the Tánaiste comes before the Dáil and answers questions.”
He said the NAGP had been in consultations with the Department of Health regarding a programme for chronic disease management.
He acknowledged that he had received a copy of the “finalised, agreed and announced programme for chronic disease management from the then Taoiseach in mid-April”.
“We could not adopt a position on the programme for chronic disease management as a union, without full access to the details that it contained,” Dr O Tuathail said, adding that it “was wrong for one group of GPs to have access to the details of a chronic disease management programme, and for another group of GPs not to have equal access to that information, given that the NAGP and its members were involved in its formation”.