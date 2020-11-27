In pictures and video: Cork under a blanket of fog during Status Yellow warning

Images and videos of Cork wrapped in fog have been shared to social media this morning following the lifting of a status yellow fog warning.

The warning for Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford came into effect at 9pm last night and was lifted at 10am this morning as the fog began to clear across Cork.

A cold start to the day was seen around the country this morning with fog and frost in places and Met Éireann said a "rather cloudy" but mostly dry day is expected, with isolated showers at coastal areas.

Temperatures in the afternoon will be no higher than six degrees in the North and eight degrees in the South.

Some of the images shared this morning show Cork city and county covered in a mystical-like fog.