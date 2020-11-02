Young Greens temporarily suspend national activities; group says numbers are 'diminished'

The youth wing of the Green Party has this evening announced they are suspending national activities for a period of two months.

In a statement issued by the executive committee of the Young Greens, the organisation said in recent months they have experienced a significant decline in numbers.

"The Green Party overall and the Young Greens have had an extraordinary and overwhelming amount of growth and change over the past 18 months.

"Young Green members have canvassed and worked tirelessly with the main party, for the elected representatives and for the green movement in Ireland and elsewhere.

"From a state of growth and as a campaigning body, the purpose of the Young Greens has changed significantly more recently.

"The past five months of government have had a major impact on our membership numbers and negatively affected the drive and passion of volunteers."

The statement continued to note that the "diminished numbers" and a need to for current members to "find purpose within the Green Party" has resulted in the decision to suspend all political campaigning and lobbying until January 1, 2021.

The organisation said they will continue to sit on the executive committee of the Green Party during this time and that branches may continue to operate as normal.

They added that they will continue to welcome new members.

The statement comes in the wake of the resignation of the head of the Young Greens, Tara Gilsenan last month.

Ms Gilsenan's resignation came in conjunction with the resignation of Tiernan Mason, who was the chair of the Queer Greens.

Cork city councillor Lorna Bogue last week also announced her resignation from the Green Party.