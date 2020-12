THE theft of bicycles in Cork city has risen by 24% in the first eight months of the year.

Gardaí are now urging cyclists to take extreme care of their bicycles.

Crime prevention officer for Cork city, Sergeant Brian McSweeney, said: "The theft of bikes is a big thing at the moment in the city.

“We are putting a big push now on bikes with our Lock it or Lose It campaign.”

There are incidents where bicycles have been stolen from sheds behind homes in the city.

He is advising people to ensure they have proper locks for their shed doors, and to also get a good quality lock for their bicycles.

In recent months, several bicycles were stolen in the Ballincollig area. In one incident, six bicycles were stolen from the regional park.

In another incident, a group of friends had their bicycles taken from them by a number of other youths. The bikes were later found but were damaged.

Gardaí advise the following crime prevention information in relation to bicycles:

Spend 10% to 20% of the value of your bike on two locks

Lock your bike tightly to an immovable object

Keep the lock off the ground

Take a photo of your bike, note the serial number and email it back to yourself so you have a record of it forever.

Lock your bike indoors or in well-lit areas if possible

According to gardaí, the average value of a stolen bike is €500, while over 10% of stolen bikes are worth €1,000 or more. Bikes are most likely to be stolen during the day in public places, and overnight from residential locations. Two thirds of bikes are stolen from public places such as on the street or in a car park.