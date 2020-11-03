Tue, 03 Nov, 2020 - 12:04

International travel 'not safe at this time' 

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said it was his view that international travel is not safe at this time.

International travellers should restrict their movement for five to seven days if testing is introduced on flights, public health chiefs have said.

A symptom check and test should also take place on day five of that period, NPHET has told the Oireachtas committee on transport.

This would be the "most effective method to contain importation of the virus", but could still miss up to 15% of imported cases.

He pointed to the resurgence of the disease across much of mainland Europe compared to reduction of community transmission in Ireland in recent weeks.

