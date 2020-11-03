23 new Covid cases in Cork as national figure drops

Just 23 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Cork in the latest Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) figures released on Tuesday night.

The Cork figure is included in the national figure of 322 new cases in the Republic of Ireland.

There were also five new deaths, bringing the total number of Covid related deaths to 1,922. There is now a total of 63,048 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today; 156 are men / 166 are women, 64% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 37 years old.

96 cases were in Dublin, 35 in Meath, 23 in Cork, 17 in Louth, 16 in Waterford and the remaining 135 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 2pm on Tuesday, 296 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 42 are in ICU. 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “Due to the efforts of people across Ireland, we are seeing improvements with COVID-19. However, we must remember that maintaining this downward trend is now the most crucial thing. The value of our progress depends on continuing the safe behaviour that got us to this position. I urge everyone to keep it up, to ensure these initial trends continue.”