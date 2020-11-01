Cork city pub food takeaway service surpasses all expectations over Halloween

Halloween night saw one popular city pub sell more meals than it had ever managed to sell in a normal night, thanks to takeaway orders.

Sober Lane on O’Sullivan’s Quay, run by publican and restaurateur Ernest Cantillon, made between 300 and 400 orders on Saturday night, thanks to click and collect and delivery systems such as Just Eat and Deliveroo.

Mr Cantillon, who owns Electric and Sober Lane said that takeaways from both his establishments were particularly strong over the weekend and said he would be bringing a few more staff members back to work for the following week.

Electric used to have 60 staff and Sober Lane had 23, with both starting takeaway service with just three employees, however following the demand, Mr Cantillon said he would be doubling his staff numbers to six.

Ernest Cantillon new Cork Business Association President.

“We couldn’t have met the number of orders that were coming in. We answered about one in ten phone calls and it was a completely new process to get to grips with.” “There was a great buzz, but it was mental. We were flat out from open to close.”

The restaurateur and publican said that these meals not only keep him and his staff in business, they also mean orders for local suppliers.

Mr Cantillon suggested the rush for hot food stemmed from a combination of factors, including the occasion of Halloween, the copious amounts of sport on at the weekend and the end of midterm.

The Cork businessman, who also owns Kinsale Gin and Red Earl Irish Whiskey, said while it has been a weird year for pubs, his spirits selection have seen the best sales since the company was created.

“It has been our busiest year for Gin,” Mr Cantillon said.