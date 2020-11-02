Man stole bottle of vodka in Cork park and stabbed victim in the leg

A potentially very dangerous man was jailed for two years following a lunchtime robbery of a bottle of vodka from a man in a park who was stabbed in the leg.

As well as the latest attack, Jason O’Callaghan, 38, had five previous convictions for assault causing harm, two for assault and one count of hijacking a car.

Detective Garda Brian Barron said at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that at lunchtime on June 23 the accused was at Bishop Lucey Park where he robbed a man of a bottle of vodka.

“While robbing this lone male he stabbed him in the leg with a knife and punched him in the face. The injured party was not known to him.

“The injured party required surgery to the stab wound to his leg.

“Earlier that day he stole a steak knife from Delia’s kitchen supplies shop on Carey’s Lane.

“Following the robbery of the bottle of vodka at Bishop Lucey Park he was passing Scoozi’s restaurant on Winthrop Lane and he caused €450 damage to a flower arrangement outside the premises.

“When he was stopped at Lapps Quay he was found with stolen items including the knife,” Det. Garda Barron said.

Dermot Sheehan defence barrister said Jason O’Callaghan was from Mallow originally but was using homeless services in Cork city.

Mr Sheehan said that gardaí could not interview the accused when he was first arrested because of the level of his intoxication but he was entirely cooperative when he sobered up.

Mr Sheehan said, “He was the victim of a very serious stabbing himself about a week previously. He was living on the margins… He may have been in considerable fear for his own personal safety at this time from other person.

“He is easy to deal with when sober but he has a drug and alcohol problem.” Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said, “It is a considerably serious matter. Notwithstanding the fact that he was marginalised it is not an excuse.

“The aggravating factor is that he stabbed another person with a knife he had stolen.

“When drunk he is a potentially very dangerous man on the streets. This was an unprovoked assault with a knife.

O’Callaghan pleaded guilty to robbing the man of the vodka at Bishop Lucey Park, in the course of which the victim was stabbed.

The 38-year-old man of no fixed address admitted assault causing harm to Laurynas Sadzeyiciuis, who is in his thirties and robbing Mr Sadzeyiciuis of a bottle of vodka worth €13 on the same occasion.

O’Callaghan admitted stealing a steak knife from Delia’s Kitchen, Carey’s Lane, and causing criminal damage at Scoozi’s, Winthrop Lane on June 23.

Det. Garda Barron said the reply after caution which was given by the accused to the two Bishop Lucey Park charges was, “I’m very sorry for what happened.”