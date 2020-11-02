Man who had €59k package of cannabis sent to his Cork address foiled by gardaí; four-year jail sentence imposed

A Lithuanian man had a package of cannabis sent to his address in the Mallow area where he signed for it.

But this was a controlled delivery by gardaí and customs and now he has been jailed for four years at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Sergeant Paul O’Regan said that in a joint operation by Gardaí and Customs and Excise there was a controlled delivery of a suspect parcel to the home of the defendant. Tautvydas Morkunas signed for the package at his front door at The Stables, Quartertown, Mallow, County Cork.

When arrested soon afterwards the package containing over €59,000 worth of cannabis was seized. And in a follow-up search a further stash of the drug valued at over €119,000 was recovered. Det. Garda O’Regan said the total value of the drugs came to €179,000.

It turned out that the 29-year-old Lithuanian had only been in Ireland for three weeks when he came to the attention of gardaí in connection with these quantities of drugs.

Defence senior counsel Michael F. Collins said that the package was addressed to the defendant in his real name and the accused man signed for it. “It was not a matter of any great sophistication to order a package and sign for it in his own name,” Mr Collins said at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said he would take into consideration the fact that serving a sentence in an Irish prison would be difficult for a Lithuanian man with no English.

However the judge said, “It is a significant haul by anyone’s standards. He was not the main man or the brains behind it.

“But to be trusted with this amount of drugs indicates a knowing involvement in the sale or supply of drugs. He was trusted in his capacity – trusted by others – so he was a necessary part of the sale or supply of drugs.”

A sentence of four years was imposed on him and backdated to the time of the seizure of the drugs on November 4 2019 as he had been remanded in custody since that time.