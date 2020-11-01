Covid-19 latest: Almost 90 cases recorded in Cork 

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 552 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of midnight last night, 86 of them in Cork.

The HPSC has also been notified of 2 additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland to 1,915.

As of 2pm today 330 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 47 are in ICU. 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Of the cases notified today -

* 275 are men / 275 are women

* 63% are under 45 years of age

* The median age is 36 years old

* 173 are in Dublin, 86 in Cork, 40 in Limerick, 30 in Donegal and the remaining 223 cases are across all other counties.

Yesterday, Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said the country is making progress in suppressing the current rise of Covid-19.

"Ireland is currently one of only four countries in the EU with a reduction in its 7-day incidence," he said. "Nationally, our reproductive number has reduced to about 1.0.

“We are working collectively to achieve suppression, but it is too early to ease our efforts. The incidence is decreasing in young adults but it continues to rise in those aged over 75.

"We have more to do but we are on the right track.”