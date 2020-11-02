Jail term for Limerick man who assaulted garda, threatened to burn down his home and exposed buttocks in Cork

A 41-year-old man assaulted a detective sergeant, threatened to burn down his home and exposed his buttocks to him and his colleagues during a violent incident in Buttevant.

Daniel O’Connor or 2 Hassett’s Villas, Thomondgate, County Limerick, assaulted the detective sergeant and a garda outside Castle Inn in Buttevant, County Cork, in May last year.

Now he has been jailed for 18 months at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Sergeant Paul O’Regan said gardaí were trying to effect the arrest of another man on Saturday, May 11, 2019 when Daniel O’Connor became involved.

“He effectively assisted the escape of a person and in the course of this he punched Detective Sergeant Michael Reidy. He also shouted, ‘Mick Reidy, I will burn your f***ing home.

“Garda Elaine O’Keeffe was also struck full force by Daniel O’Connor.

“He pulled down his trousers and exposed his buttocks. He repeatedly pulled his cheeks in and out and said, ‘F*** you, Mick Reidy, what do you have to say now?

“He was arrested and interviewed and made no comment,” Sgt. O’Regan said.

He subsequently pleaded guilty to two charges of assault causing harm. Det. Sgt Reidy attended South Doc. Garda O’Keeffe suffered bruising to her left hand and right elbow and tenderness to her back and shoulder.

Sgt. O’Regan said Daniel O’Connor had previous convictions but none for crimes of violence.

Ray Boland, defence barrister, said, “He is very ashamed of his behaviour on the day. This was inexcusable.”

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said, “To assault guards in the course of their duties so that someone else can escape is particularly aggravating. He gave significant violence to the sergeant. He threatened to burn his house and this was taken on board by the sergeant because he (O’Connor) knew where he was from.

“I find limited remorse but I have to take into account his plea and the fact that he has no convictions for assault.”

The judge imposed an 18-month jail term on Daniel O’Connor for the assault on Det. Sgt. Reidy and six months concurrently for the assault on Garda O’Keeffe.