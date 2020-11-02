Mon, 02 Nov, 2020 - 18:03

Covid-19 latest: Department of Health confirms 767 new cases

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Amy Nolan

The Department of Health has confirmed that 767 new cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed in Ireland as of midnight last night, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 62,750.

There have been two further Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland today.

Of the new Covid-19 cases, 321 are in Dublin, 84 in Cork, 47 in Meath, 34 in Limerick, 24 in Roscommon and the remaining 257 cases are spread across all other counties.

355 are men and 411 are women, with 68% under 45 years of age.

As of 2pm today 322 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 44 are in ICU. 

There have been 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Speaking at the press briefing this evening, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, Dr Tony Holohan said that whilst we "still have a long way to go", Ireland has made progress in suppressing the rise of Covid-19.

"We've seen a decrease in the incidence of the infection across all the various parameters that we use - five, seven, 14-day incidence.

"Some of those incidences in terms of their reduction compare favourably with where things are at in Europe," he said.

He lauded the public's buy-in with the new restrictions but stated that people must continue to act responsibly. 

"The thing that will protect against this infection ultimately is the behaviour of each one of us individually," he said.

So far there have been 1,917 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

