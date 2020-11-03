Tánaiste to take questions on sharing of confidential document

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar will make a statement and take questions on the sharing of a confidential GP contract this afternoon.

The Tánaiste has been accused of leaking documents relating to an agreement reached between the Department of Health, the HSE and the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) to rival organisation the National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP).

The allegations, that Mr Varadkar, when he was Taoiseach, passed on the “confidential” agreement made in 2019 to Dr. Maitiú Ó Tuathail, the then head of the NAGP, were published in Village magazine’s November edition.

In a statement, Mr Varadkar said the details of the agreement were “publicly announced at the beginning of April 2019” and therefore in “the public domain” when he provided a copy of the agreement to Dr Ó Tuathail.

The statement said the Fine Gael leader “did provide a copy of the agreement to Dr Ó Tuathail on a date between April 11 and 16 2019”.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the Tánaiste’s decision to share a confidential document about a GP contract was “not appropriate”.

Mr Martin said that, while Leo Varadkar has accepted it was “not best practice”, he does not believe the Fine Gael leader has broken any laws.