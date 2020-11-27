Kinsale creative making waves with her new ceramics business inspired by sea creatures 

A Kinsale creative has been making waves in Cork's art scene after recently launching her ceramics business inspired by sea creatures found along the Wild Atlantic Way.

Emma O’Donnell, 27, launched her new venture called Wacki (Wild Atlantic Ceramics Kinsale Ireland) which started to blossom during Kinsale Arts Weekend back in July.

Emma O’Donnell, founder of Wacki.

"My mum encouraged me to get involved, so I nervously did.

"The hugely positive and supportive reaction was not what I was expecting!

"After that weekend I decided to set up my Etsy Shop 'WackiArt'.

"It was a bit unexpected to launch my business in the middle of a pandemic but I suppose everything happens for a reason," Emma told The Echo.

She says she has always "adored living by the sea" which has now become a muse for Emma's unique pieces.

A piece by Emma O’Donnell, who founded Wacki.

Emma, who also works in her family business, Evergreen Interiors, as well as owning a coffee dock with her boyfriend at Garretstown beach, studied Zoology at UCC which she says strengthened her love for animals and, in particular, marine life.

The Kinsale native says she has always been into art and has now combined her two great passions.

"Ceramics was definitely my favourite part of art class.

A piece by Emma O’Donnell, who founded Wacki.

"I can still remember being so delighted with the option for my Junior Cert 2009 project, 'As Nature Awakes'.

"This is where the ceramic octopus and the idea for a business first started.

"I made a ceramic octopus lamp, that my teacher and a lot of other people loved and she told me I could make and sell the lamp.

"That idea has stuck in my head since 2009 and I finally started my business this year," she said.

"There’s been a lot of doom and gloom around recently due to the pandemic, so I hope that my little creatures can brighten someone’s day and bring a smile to their face."