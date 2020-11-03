Alone launches campaign to thank people for support during Covid-19 pandemic 

ALONE, the organisation that supports older people to age at home, has teamed up with Bonfire Dublin and JC Decaux to launch its Gratitude Campaign, thanking older people, volunteers, supporters, and staff for their assistance and support since the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic in Ireland.

The Gratitude Campaign features images of older people who have all been supported through an array of different services from Alone, alongside images of volunteers, staff, and donors.

All participants in the campaign have a genuine connection to Alone; some are tenants, some have received practical supports, and others have benefitted from social connections through Alone’s befriending services.

Bonfire Advertising and JC Decaux designed the multi-media campaign and provided advertising space free of charge.

Alone chief executive Seán Moynihan, said: “Our organisation has been working consistently to provide support and assistance to vulnerable older people since the beginning of the crisis.

“The arrival of Covid-19 has encouraged our identification as a national organisation that can provide all services on a community level across the nation, and we would like to extend our sincere thanks to each and every one of our older people, staff members, volunteers and donors and for making this a possibility.

“We are so grateful to Bonfire and JC Decaux for their support on the Gratitude Campaign and for helping us raise awareness, so that we can continue our work with older people in need amid the Covid-19 crisis.”

Alone is encouraging older people who need advice to call Alone on 0818 222024 from 8am to 8pm, seven days a week.

The helpline, which is running in collaboration with the Department of Health, the HSE, and local authorities, is available to all older people including those who have not used Alone’s services previously.