Guinness Storehouse to bring pop-up shop to Cork this Christmas

The Guinness Storehouse is due to launch a pop-up store in the heart of Cork city from early next month.

The Cork outlet will open at the junction of Washington Street and the Grand Parade, at the site of the former sportswear shop, Finn's Corner.

It will be one of three pop-up stores in the country this Christmas, along with one in Dundrum and Kildare.

"We are so excited to bring the magic of the Guinness Storehouse right to the hustle and bustle of Finn's Corner, Cork," commented Catherine Toolan, MD at the Guinness Storehouse.

"We have some beautiful gifts in our new Guinness Storehouse gifting range, with something for everyone," she continued.

The Cork outlet promises to immerse shoppers in "stunning visuals throughout the store, paying homage to the historical location".

Some of the items available to purchase will be a Guinness Foodie Kit, a Home Bar Starter Kit and hampers tailored for rugby fans.

The pop-up stores will also have pint glass engraving facilities when it opens in early December.

In terms of the long term future for Finn's Corner, a planning application was lodged by Patricks Unity Ltd earlier this month to change the use of the iconic site and develop apartments and a café there.

However, Cork City Council has since stated that the planning application as submitted was invalid, so the applicant will need to re-apply if they intend to proceed.